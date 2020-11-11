Police investigating after woman assaults student at Auckland school

Police are looking into the assault of a student by an adult woman at Glen Eden Intermediate School in Auckland on Monday.

The front gates of Glen Eden Intermediate School. Source: Google Streetview

Principal Maree Sievert confirmed that a woman entered school grounds on Monday at lunch time and physically assaulted a male student in the playground.

The reason for the assault is not known.

"We are currently working closely with police who are investigating the incident," Sievert said.

"We have been in contact with parents of the students who witnessed the assault and the student involved has returned to school today.

"This incident has certainly shocked us and we are working hard to support students as needed."

Sievert said the student was not seriously hurt, and was back at school today.