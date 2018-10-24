Police investigating after woman assaulted in Auckland park

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking in an Auckland park on Saturday.

The woman was walking along Moire Park's Manutewhau Track, in West Harbour, at around 6.30pm on October 26 when she was assaulted by an unknown man, detective senior sergeant Megan Goldie said in a statement.

"First, we want to hear from anyone who noticed a man in the Moire Park area that night that may have been acting suspiciously or wearing muddy clothing,” Ms Goldie said.

"Secondly, we would like to remind everyone out walking alone to take extra care and remain aware of their surroundings."