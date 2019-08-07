Police investigating after two men shot in Papatoetoe

Two men were brought into Middlemore Hospital, south Auckland this afternoon with gunshot wounds shortly after reports of a shooting in Papatoetoe.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were notified to reports of gun fire on Chestnut Road near Murdoch Park around 1:40 pm followed by reports of the injured men.

The two men are currently undergoing surgery, further enquiries have confirmed they were both injured in the shooting.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says Police are currently investigating the incident and are working to determine what happened.