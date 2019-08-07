TODAY |

Police investigating after two men shot in Papatoetoe

Two men were brought into Middlemore Hospital, south Auckland this afternoon with gunshot wounds shortly after reports of a shooting in Papatoetoe. 

Police were notified to reports of gun fire on Chestnut Road near Murdoch Park around 1:40 pm followed by reports of the injured men. 

The two men are currently undergoing surgery, further enquiries have confirmed they were both injured in the shooting.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says Police are currently investigating the incident and are working to determine what happened. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 2611 321, or anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

