Police investigating after three sheep deliberately shot near Clutha

1 NEWS
Police are appealing for information after three sheep were deliberately shot on a farm in the Kaiwera area of Clutha.

The sheep were discovered yesterday in a paddock near a public roadside.

The farmer who found them says they were either dead or dying of gunshot wounds 

Police believe the shooting may have occurred at some point over the past weekend, meaning the animals would have suffered immensely in that time.

There have also been reports of gunshot damage done to letterboxes in the area over the past several months.

Police urge anyone with information about these incidents, or who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area, to contact Constable Andy Denny of Clinton Police on 03 419 9060, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Source: istock.com
