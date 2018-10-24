Police investigating after teenager, 16, stabbed in Bay of Plenty on Christmas Day

Police are appealing for information over a stabbing incident that left a teenager injured in the Bay of Plenty on Christmas Day.

The 16-year-old received moderate injuries after he was assaulted on Awatapu Drive, in Whakātane around midnight, Eastern Bay of Plenty Police said.

He was transported to Whakatane Hospital with stab wounds to his leg and upper body.

"We are very grateful to the local community who have provided valuable information that has allowed us to progress this investigation in a positive manner," Eastern Bay of Plenty Police Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas said.

Anyone with information has been advised to contact Whakatane Police on (07) 308 5255, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.