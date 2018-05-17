Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police are looking into an incident where a man "sandal-surfed" across the Harbour Bridge in Auckland.

A video of the incident, which took place last Thursday (May 10), shows a male being pulled along by a car by skidding on the soles of his shoes.

The practice is known as "sandal-surfing" and police say they are now looking for the person involved.

"This behaviour is highly dangerous, risky and idiotic as it puts not only that person's life in danger, but also the lives of other motorists sharing the road," Waitemata Road Policing Manager Inspector Trevor Beggs said.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone caught behaving in a reckless and unlawful manner on our roads will be held to account."

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person filming that their name was "Jake", and he asked them to "add me on Facebook".

The stunt is reminiscent of those performed by Johnny Danger, who passed away recently in a motorcycle accident.