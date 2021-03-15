Police investigating after 'recent concerning content' posted on Twitter about Christchurch terror attack

Police are investigating after a series of tweets were sent in the lead-up to the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack, including ones referring to the terrorist as a "saint" and a "hero".

The tweets were largely sent from an anonymous account named "NZ Nationalism" in reply to news articles about the Christchurch terror attack, including ones by 1 NEWS.

They referred to the terrorist as a "hero" and one encouraged people to do his "pilgrimage", calling him a "saint".

It includes an edited version of a timeline and map of the terror attack that has been posted on 8kun, the site formerly known as 8chan and one of the social media platforms frequented by the terrorist.

Other tweets referred to the victims and survivors of the March 15 attack with an ethnic slur used by the terrorist.

New Zealand Police say they're actively investigating reports of "recent concerning content" and are "following a positive line of inquiry".

"Police is aware that milestones such as anniversaries of events can trigger an increase in online activity," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"All concerning social media posts or threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly to ensure community safety."

The tweets have since been removed, a spokesperson for Twitter confirming the account was permanently suspended overnight on Monday.

"We have zero-tolerance policies in place that address clear threats of violence, abuse and harassment, and hateful conduct," the spokesperson says.

"If we identify accounts that violate these rules, we’ll take enforcement action."

The terrorist used social media sites, including Twitter and Facebook, in the lead-up to and while carrying out his attack.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service declined to comment specifically on the now-removed Twitter account, citing a "long-standard practice" of not commenting on specific cases "to protect our capabilities, methods and sources".

But it says anonymous online identities make it easy for extremists to spread disturbing content and reach a wide audience.

"The role of the NZSIS is to look for those individuals with violent, extremist views who have both the capability and intent to carry out an attack, or support those that do," a spokesperson says.

"Our challenge is to find these individuals amongst the vast amount of content across online platforms. This is a challenge shared by intelligence agencies around the world."

Anyone with concerns about individuals or groups are urged to contact police or NZSIS.

"Information from the public has always been, and will always be vital to our mission to keep New Zealand safe and secure," the NZSIS says.

"Should the NZSIS become aware of intelligence which suggests that violent actions are planned then we work immediately with New Zealand Police to disrupt that activity."

For Twitter, it also encouraged people to report dangerous content "so we can take action".