Police are investigating after a person arrived at Auckland's North Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called just after 7pm today.

"Police have attended the hospital and the person is currently in a stable condition," the spokesperson says.

The person was a male, police say; they did not provide an age.

Members of the public reported hearing gunshots in Northcote earlier in the evening, police say.