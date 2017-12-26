TODAY |

Police investigating after person dies at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival

A person has died after a "medical event" at a musical festival yesterday in Matakana, north of Auckland.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were alerted to a “medical event” at the Hidden Valley Festival about 7:30pm.

“Sadly, despite immediate medical assistance being provided to the person, they died at the scene.”

Police said they would not provide further details about the death until next-of-kin were told.

The festival, featuring dance and electronic music, was held at the Matakana Country Park yesterday.

Police said they were investigating the death on behalf of the Coroner. 

