Police investigating after person dies at Matakana Hidden Valley music festival

A person has died after a "medical event" at a musical festival yesterday in Matakana, north of Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were alerted to a “medical event” at the Hidden Valley Festival about 7:30pm.

“Sadly, despite immediate medical assistance being provided to the person, they died at the scene.”

Police said they would not provide further details about the death until next-of-kin were told.

The festival, featuring dance and electronic music, was held at the Matakana Country Park yesterday.