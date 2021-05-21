TODAY |

Police investigating after overnight firearms incident in Auckland

Police are investigating a firearms incident at a residential property in the Auckland suburb of Māngere overnight.

Officers received reports from members of the public who heard gunshots in the Robertson Road area at about 12:10am.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but a property was damaged by the gunshots.

No persons of interest were located at the scene.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

The property has been secured and a scene examination is taking place.

Anyone who has any information which can assist Police is being asked to phone 105 quoting file number 210718/0557.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

