Police investigating after offensive posters put up at new Queenstown Islamic Centre

Queenstown police are investigating after a number of offensive posters were put up near the new Queenstown Islamic Centre.

The Otago Daily Times reports six posters were found this week near the centre, with imagery similar to images published in a French magazine which made it the target of a deadly terrorist attack.

The posters reportedly had images of the prophet Mohammed similar to those published in Charlie Hebdo. Twelve people were killed at the magazine in 2012 during an attack by Islamic extremists, which was in response to criticism that the magazine's depictions of Muslim topics was racist.

Police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said police are aware of the incident and are now investigating.

"The matter is being investigated and police are working with the Islamic Centre.

"Police are taking this matter seriously, as we do all reports of hate speech or behaviour that causes concern to our communities."