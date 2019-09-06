TODAY |

Police investigating after misused emergency flare causes 'significant damage' to Christchurch home

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Police are appealing for information after a flare caused significant damage to the roof of a Christchurch residential property.

Police say the flare was let off in the Redwood/Casebrook area around 10pm on Saturday 31 August.

“The flare caused a lot of damage to the roof, trusses, ceiling and flooring when it landed,” says constable Stephanie Gemmill.

“The work involved to repair the damage is expected to take several months.”

The flare is a parachute rocket red flare and is designed for use on a yacht or life raft.

Police would like to speak with those involved.

If you have any information that may assist, please call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file reference 190903/4384.

Flare which caused the damage. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he grabs strangers dropped phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
2
Timaru man whose astonishing roller coaster phone catch went viral reveals 'sad ending' to amazing tale
3
Kiwi onboard AirAsia flight from Maldives kicked on cockpit door after flames, loud bangs came from engine
4
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
5
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight over pay negotiations

Inside Parliament: A wrecking ball for KiwiBuild, water rules squeezed and Kiwi jihadi

Warnings after 60-tonnes of fat cause sewage blockage, discharging waste onto Taranaki beach
00:23

Air NZ chief's Whenuapai airport idea a 'cynically timed parting cheap shot', critics say