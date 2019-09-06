Police investigating after misused emergency flare causes 'significant damage' to Christchurch home

Police are appealing for information after a flare caused significant damage to the roof of a Christchurch residential property.

Police say the flare was let off in the Redwood/Casebrook area around 10pm on Saturday 31 August.

“The flare caused a lot of damage to the roof, trusses, ceiling and flooring when it landed,” says constable Stephanie Gemmill.

“The work involved to repair the damage is expected to take several months.”

The flare is a parachute rocket red flare and is designed for use on a yacht or life raft.

Police would like to speak with those involved.