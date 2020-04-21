Police investigating after memorial plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery

Police are investigating after 75 memorial plaques were discovered to have been stolen from an Auckland cemetery earlier this week.

Officers were called to a cemetery on St Andrews Road, in Epsom, on Monday afternoon.

The plaques are believed to have been stolen over the weekend, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff told 1 NEWS today in a statement.

"This is a disappointing incident for police to investigate. The offender, or offenders, in this matter have shown no respect for the families of those who are buried in the cemetery," Tetzlaff said.

Police will be making follow-up inquiries into the incident.

"We urge anyone who may be approached to purchase the bronze plaques for scrap metal to report it to police, given there are a large number that were stolen."

People have been warned that it is an offence to receive stolen property.