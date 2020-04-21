TODAY |

Police investigating after memorial plaques stolen from Auckland cemetery

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating after 75 memorial plaques were discovered to have been stolen from an Auckland cemetery earlier this week.

Gravestone (file image). Source: istock.com

Officers were called to a cemetery on St Andrews Road, in Epsom, on Monday afternoon.

The plaques are believed to have been stolen over the weekend, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff told 1 NEWS today in a statement.

"This is a disappointing incident for police to investigate. The offender, or offenders, in this matter have shown no respect for the families of those who are buried in the cemetery," Tetzlaff said. 

Police will be making follow-up inquiries into the incident.

"We urge anyone who may be approached to purchase the bronze plaques for scrap metal to report it to police, given there are a large number that were stolen."

People have been warned that it is an offence to receive stolen property.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210517/3119.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Budget 2021: Benefits to get 'biggest lift in a generation' – Finance Minister
2
Budget 2021: What you need to know
3
Woman charged with allegedly asking sister of Christchurch terror attack victim if they were 'born and bred' in NZ
4
Head Hunters member arrested over Auckland hotel shooting; shotgun and semi-automatic seized
5
Budget 2021: Find out how much your benefit is going up by in April 2022
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06

Children’s Commissioner: Budget benefit rises a move towards ending child poverty, but more needed now
02:16

ACT's David Seymour unimpressed with 'La La Budget'
03:32

Analysis: The year of the 'Benefit Budget' with welfare, Māori getting significant boost
02:49

Budget 2021: Find out how much your benefit is going up by in April 2022