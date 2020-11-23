TODAY |

Police investigating after man dies of injuries sustained at Tauranga property

A man has died after being injured at an address in Tauranga early yesterday morning.

Police say they were alerted to the incident in Surrey Grove at around 12.20am on Saturday.

The man was transported to hospital, but died in Tauranga Hospital last night.

Inquiries are under way to establish how the man was injured.

Police have spoken to a number of people who were present at the property as well as carrying out a scene examination yesterday.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210424/5743, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
