Police investigating after gun shots heard in Glenavy, Canterbury

Police are requesting information from the public after reports of gun shots being fired on Tuesday evening in Glenavy, south Canterbury.

Police say the shots were reportedly fired between 9.30pm and 10pm that evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said items of interest were found during scene examination of an area near the north end of the Waitaki Bridge in Glenavy has been completed.

Police are urging anyone with information about the gun shots to contact them on 105 and quote file number 190815/2699.

People can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

