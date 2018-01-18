Police investigating after four-month-old kitten Hazel nearly burned alive in Gore

Police are looking into how a four-month-old kitten was set alight in Gore on Tuesday.

A kitten named Hazel who was found burned in a case of animal cruelty. Source: Supplied

The incident took place on Sword Street between 7am and 1pm, police said, and the kitten suffered burns to her face and body.

She is at home now with family and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police would like to hear from anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious.