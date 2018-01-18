Police investigating after four-month-old kitten Haezel nearly burned alive in Gore

Source:
Police are looking into how a four-month-old kitten was set alight in Gore on Tuesday.
A kitten named Hazel who was found burned in a case of animal cruelty.
The incident took place on Sword Street between 7am and 1pm, police said, and the kitten suffered burns to her face and body.
She is at home now with family and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police would like to hear from anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious.
Information can be given to Acting Sergeant Tara Lindsay on 03 203 9300, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
