Police investigating after four-month-old baby seriously injured in Hamilton

Police are investigating how a four-month-old baby came to be seriously injured in Hamilton last month.

Source: istock.com

The baby boy was taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital on 19 June in a critical condition, police said.

"He suffered a significant head injury which is being treated as unexplained while police work to establish the cause."

He is now in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210619/5816.