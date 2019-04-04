Police investigating after child found critically injured at Hastings address

Police are investigating after a child was found in a critical condition at a home in Hastings last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to an address on Ramsey Place, in Flaxmere, at around 10pm.

The child was transported to hospital.

In a statement police said they "attended a property where a child was found to be in a critical condition and taken to hospital".

"Police are continuing to look into the circumstances of how the child came to be injured. There has been a scene guard in place."

