Police investigating after canisters containing hazardous gas substances stolen from Auckland motel

Police are investigating after a number of canisters containing hazardous gas substances were stolen from a motel in Auckland last week.
Police say the robbery occurred at a motel in Ellerslie between Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
The substances in the canisters are hazardous and can affect breathing and cause eye irritation.
Police have today released an image of a canister similar to the ones stolen in the robbery, but with different labels.
Anyone who has located any of the canisters have been advised not to touch them and contact police immediately on 111.
Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 105, quoting 210507/7439. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.