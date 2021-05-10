Police investigating after canisters containing hazardous gas substances stolen from Auckland motel

Police are investigating after a number of canisters containing hazardous gas substances were stolen from a motel in Auckland last week.

Canisters similar to the ones stolen in a robbery at a motel in Auckland's Ellerslie last week but with different labels. Source: New Zealand Police

Police say the robbery occurred at a motel in Ellerslie between Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

The substances in the canisters are hazardous and can affect breathing and cause eye irritation.



Police have today released an image of a canister similar to the ones stolen in the robbery, but with different labels.

Anyone who has located any of the canisters have been advised not to touch them and contact police immediately on 111.