Police investigating after body washes up at Raglan beach

Police are investigating after a body was found at a Raglan beach yesterday afternoon, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ruapuke Beach. Source: istock.com

Police were called to the scene at 12.45pm yesterday, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"Work is now underway to establish the person's identity, and the process is expected to take some time," police say.

There are no indications the death is suspicious at this stage.

Poor weather hinders search efforts for missing fisherman at Ruapuke Beach in Raglan

It comes six weeks after a fisherman went missing after being swept off the rocks at Raglan's Ruapuke Beach.

