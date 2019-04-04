Police investigating after body found in Otago river

Police are investigating after a body was found in an Otago river last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the Makarora River, in Makarora, after an object was discovered in the water at around 5.15pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Initial inquiries indicate the death is not suspicious, the spokesperson said, and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police are in the process of notifying the person's next of kin.