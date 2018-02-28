TODAY |

Police investigating after body found on Auckland train tracks

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are making inquiries into a sudden death led to train delays or cancellations across Auckland's network as the morning's rush hour got underway.

Auckland train (file photo). Source: Te Karere

Police told 1 NEWS shortly before midnight, a person was found dead on the train tracks near Wiri Station Road in Manukau. 

"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident. No further information is available at this stage."

Most train services are now up and running to timetable following the rush hour disruption, according to Auckland Transport.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
