Police investigating 48 individuals who appear to have voted more than once at 2020 General Election

Police are investigating 48 individuals who allegedly voted more than once at the 2020 General Election after a referral from the Electoral Commission.
Dual voting is an offence under section 215 of the Electoral Act 1993, the Electoral Commission said in a statement.
"As these matters are now with the police, the Electoral Commission will not be commenting further," the statement read.
There were 37 referrals for dual voting after the 2017 General Election, 126 at the 2014 General Election, and 63 following the 2011 General Election.