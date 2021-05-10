TODAY |

Police investigate threatening messages sent to Westlake Girls High School student

Source: 

Police are investigating threatening messages sent to a North Shore high school student via Snapchat.

Teenagers using their phones (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

A Westlake Girls High School student complained to police about the messages.

In a statement, inspector Callum McNeil said they were aware that students from Albany Senior High School had received similar messages on Instagram.

Police asked for anyone who received such messages to go to their local police station or call 105, quoting file number 210617/9027, or email acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Renfree at (mark.renfree@police.govt.nz).

McNeil said they needed to hear from anyone who could help identify those responsible for sending the messages.

"We are aware there have been males who have been wrongly accused of sending these messages so we would ask our community to please leave it to the police investigate. We are treating it seriously and with urgency."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Developers asked to buy damaged properties 24 hours after Auckland tornado
2
'Worst-case scenario' if Wellington Covid case has Delta variant – Michael Baker
3
Barbers joins list of Wellington Covid-19 exposure sites
4
Gloriavale trust makes urgent plea for public’s help for those leaving commune
5
Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams in tears after Tokyo dream ends with neck injury
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wrong 0800 number given out at Wellington Covid-19 test site

Barbers joins list of Wellington Covid-19 exposure sites

Man arrested after gun allegedly pointed at police, motorist in Feilding

Returning MP's spending issue a 'coding error' - Collins