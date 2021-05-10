Police investigate threatening messages sent to Westlake Girls High School student

Police are investigating threatening messages sent to a North Shore high school student via Snapchat.

Teenagers using their phones (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

A Westlake Girls High School student complained to police about the messages.

In a statement, inspector Callum McNeil said they were aware that students from Albany Senior High School had received similar messages on Instagram.

Police asked for anyone who received such messages to go to their local police station or call 105, quoting file number 210617/9027, or email acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Renfree at (mark.renfree@police.govt.nz).

McNeil said they needed to hear from anyone who could help identify those responsible for sending the messages.