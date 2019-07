Police are investigating the death of a man overnight in Taihape.

Newshub reports the man died following a fight in the small central North Island town.

Police were called to a disorder incident on Thrush Street at 12.30am this morning.

A 43-year-old Taihape resident was found to have critical injuries and died a short time later.

A second man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their enquiries.