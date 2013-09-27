Police investigate suspicious fire that destroyed home for Invercargill church staff

A suspicious fire that destroyed a home for church staff in Invercargill has been referred to police.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

Four fire crews attended the blaze at the two-level building in Tyne Street, next to the Basilica Church, just after 1am today.

Eighteen firefighters brought it under control and had left the scene by about 3am.

The building had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

One person was able to leave before the fire took hold due to a smoke alarm sounding, the fire service said.