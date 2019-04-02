Police investigate series of ram raids in Napier's CBD believed to be linked

Police are investigating a series of ram-raid styled burglaries in Napier’s CBD that are believed to be linked.

Two businesses were burgled this morning just after 1am. This follows three similar incidents that occurred last week where a vehicle was used to enter into three commercial premises.

The offender reversed his white Toyota Sedan into the doors of a store on the corner of Dickens and Hastings Streets.

Police say in a statement he did the same thing at another store on Dickens Street.

“The driver failed to stop, hitting one of the police cars – almost identical circumstances to the incidents the week before,” senior sergeant Neale Saunders said.

Police began pursuing the car but quickly called it off due to the nature of his driving.

CCTV footage identifies the vehicle as a Toyota Carina, registration ALZ163, which was stolen earlier.

“This offender needs to be apprehended before his reckless behaviour hurts an innocent member of the public,” Mr Saunders said.

Anyone with information to contact Police on (06) 831 0700.