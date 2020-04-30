Police investigate second Auckland property over shallow grave found near Tongariro

A second property in Auckland has been examined as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of a person found buried in a shallow grave near Tongariro last month.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

Police say an apartment in Auckland's CBD was part of the investigation over the past fortnight, following a previous search of a Massey address on McWhirters Farm Lane at the beginning of April.

The body was found buried in a shallow grave on Rangipo Intake Road in Tongariro in March and is believed to be that of Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang. Aged in his 30s, Mr Wang's last known whereabouts were in 2017.

Police say formal identification of the body remains ongoing and the process is expected to take some time due to the level of forensic analysis required.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says police are following a number of leads as a result of information provided by the public.

Police continue to ask for anyone with information about the case to call 0508 726 447 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.