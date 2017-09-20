 

Police investigate scene where car wiped five people on Auckland’s North Shore

One patient is critical after the shocking incident near Westlake Girls High School.
Source: 1 NEWS

People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 79 as buildings collapse


1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

The Beehive has made a formal request for civil servants to defer non-essential travel.

Fuel shortage latest: Widespread flight cancellations continue

Motorists are being warned of delays following a crash near Westlake Girls High School.


Those who go on lengthy rants about who to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

