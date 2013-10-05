 

Police investigate reports of suspicious approaches to young girls in Christchurch by man in rusty black sedan

Police in Christchurch are investigating two reports young girls were approached by a man in a car this week.

Police have been told both incidents involved a man in a black four-door sedan, which possibly has a sliding door and rust at the rear.

The first incident took place around 8.25am on Monday in Tosswill Rd, Prebbleton.

The second occurred at 5.40pm on Wednesday in Greenhurst St, Sockburn.

"We understand that these types of incidents can cause a great deal of concern for parents, but our message to the community is to be alert, not alarmed," police said in a statement.

"Incidents like this are a timely reminder for families to have discussions around behaviours and actions that are inappropriate or that make a child feel uncomfortable, rather than concentrating on the types of people that could harm them.

"We want kids to be able to identify behaviours that make them feel uncomfortable, unsafe or scared and take action, remove themselves from the situation and tell someone.

"We actively encourage people to tell children and young adults to report anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

"This can be to a trusted adult, a teacher or the Police."

If you have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Brad Grainger on 03 363 7400.
 

