Police investigate racist online forum post

Police are investigating a racist post in an online forum used by University of Auckland students, which contains allusions to violence against Asians.

The post, tagged with the hashtag "make NZ white again" and littered with racist slurs and allusions to violence, was made yesterday on a Reddit forum.

Police said they were making inquiries about the post. They understood it had been taken down.

However, the post was still on the front page of the forum after police answered questions about it this afternoon.

A University of Auckland staff member has warned an Asian student to stay away from campus because of the threat.

The staff member and student did not want to be identified out of fears for their safety.

The university has not yet replied to questions.

A report into bullying, harassment and discrimination released by the Auckland University Students' Association earlier this month has found some students experience systemic and pervasive hate at the university.

Last month, RNZ spoke to Auckland University students fearful of a movement they said had ramped up in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack.