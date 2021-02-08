TODAY |

Police investigate after reports motorcyclists blocked Auckland motorways

Source: 

Auckland police are promising to follow up on reports of a large number of motorcyclists who took to Auckland's roads on Waitangi Day on dirt bikes.

Motorcycle file image. Source: istock.com

Videos posted online show riders without helmets doing wheelies and blocking motorways.

Police said many of the bikes were not designed to be ridden on sealed roads.

The riders showed a blatant disregard for other road users and for their own safety, police said.

Anyone with information that can help to identify those involved is asked to contact police.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:50
Exclusive: Air NZ has been secretly helping Saudi Arabian military despite its role in Yemen humanitarian crisis
2
Analysis: Those jumping to defence of Judith Collins over speaking rights on the marae - 'Blind leading the blind'
3
Police investigate after reports motorcyclists blocked Auckland motorways
4
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
5
Scientists concerned about ecological impact as drones reveal huge scale of sea cucumber poo at Australian reef
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Analysis: Those jumping to defence of Judith Collins over speaking rights on the marae - 'Blind leading the blind'

Police investigation underway after man's body recovered from Auckland creek

Councillor calls for Māori flag to permanently feature on Auckland's Harbour Bridge
02:04

Insurance industry mulls possibility of pandemic event cover exclusive to NZ