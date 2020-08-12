Police introduce three new Auckland checkpoints to prevent further spread of Covid-19

Police have introduced three new traffic checkpoints in South Auckland in a bid to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the region.
It brings the number of checkpoints operating in North and South Auckland to 13.
The new checkpoints are located on Pinnacle Hill/Medhurst Road, Buckville Road/Harrisville Road and Mill Road/Razorback Road.
The North Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Mangawhai Road; Mangawhai Road/north of Coal Hill Road; Mangawhai Road/Ryan Road; Mangawhai Road/Cames Road; and Black Swamp, west of Rako Road.
The South Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Bombay; Mill Road/Razorback Road; Pinnacle Hill Road/Medhurst Road; Tuakau Road/Buckland Road; Buckville Road/Harrisville Road; Kawakawa/Orere Road; Orere/Matingarahi Road; and Mangatawhiri Road/Lyons Rd.
Approximately 50,468 vehicles have gone through police checkpoints as of 4pm on Saturday, August 15, police said. Of those stopped, 676 vehicles have been turned around.
People looking to leave or enter Auckland must have documentation to show police.