Police introduce three new Auckland checkpoints to prevent further spread of Covid-19

Police have introduced three new traffic checkpoints in South Auckland in a bid to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the region.



Source: 1 NEWS

It brings the number of checkpoints operating in North and South Auckland to 13.

The new checkpoints are located on Pinnacle Hill/Medhurst Road, Buckville Road/Harrisville Road and Mill Road/Razorback Road.



The North Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Mangawhai Road; Mangawhai Road/north of Coal Hill Road; Mangawhai Road/Ryan Road; Mangawhai Road/Cames Road; and Black Swamp, west of Rako Road.

The South Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Bombay; Mill Road/Razorback Road; Pinnacle Hill Road/Medhurst Road; Tuakau Road/Buckland Road; Buckville Road/Harrisville Road; Kawakawa/Orere Road; Orere/Matingarahi Road; and Mangatawhiri Road/Lyons Rd.



Approximately 50,468 vehicles have gone through police checkpoints as of 4pm on Saturday, August 15, police said. Of those stopped, 676 vehicles have been turned around.