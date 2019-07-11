TODAY |

Police indicate that AR-15s could be banned entirely – despite modifications

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism

Police have given the first real indication that semi-automatic AR-15s, the type of gun used in the Christchurch mosque attacks, could be banned entirely under the new gun legislation.

Police sent through a statement today saying they are "not aware" of any way a gun owner can legally convert a semi-automatic gun into a pump-action or lever-action weapon.

It follows weeks of confusion among gun dealers and owners who still believe they can safely and legally convert their firearms.

A long-time AR-15 dealer based in Rotorua said he believes that under the gun laws he can create a legal version of the prohibited firearm.

"We believe they fit within the new Arms Act and we'll be producing these and making them readily available to our customers," Gun Supplies Owner Don Perry told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Perry has welcomed the offer by police to inspect his modifications and is confident they will pass any investigation.

One of the most experienced gunsmiths in New Zealand agrees with Mr Perry, saying welding can make the conversion permanent.

"Like all New Zealand law, it's to be read in plain English, and it definitely makes provision for these things to be converted so that normal law abiding shooters can continue with their chosen sport without breaking the law," Rod Woods said.

The question now is whether, with all this confusion, gun owners will stay at home when the buy-back begins in Christchurch on Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It follows weeks of confusion among gun dealers and owners. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
Jay Hepi
Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a judge's gavel.

Auckland man sentenced for producing, distributing child sexual abuse publications

Scientists discover one of the 'world's worst weeds' on Auckland's North Shore
Homeless person (file picture).

Claims of rapes, robberies of South Auckland homeless forced into central city
02:38
Harlech thinks Ffordd Pen Llech is one degree steeper than Baldwin St, and is determined to prove it.

Wales v New Zealand: Battle for steepest street title set to be decided