Police identify 'vehicle of interest' following murder in Wellsford last night

Police have located a vehicle of interest following the murder of a man in Wellsford, north of Auckland last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to reports of a person in a vehicle being shot on Wayby Station Road about 7.45pm but the man died at the scene, police said.

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the incident and Detective Inspector Scott Beard said today police have been conducting scene examinations, leading to their discovery of a vehicle of interest.

Police would like anybody who knows about or has seen a black Range Rover, registration KBK990, or its occupants in the Rodney or Northland areas in the past few days to contact them on 105 and quote file number 201128/2875.

Beard says there is no indication that this shooting is linked to gang activity, “or to any other current investigations across Tāmaki Makarau at present”.

“The Police investigation team is working hard to solve this murder and have offered support to family and friends of the deceased”.