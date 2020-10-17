Police identify two people found dead next to Lake Taupō

Police have identified the two people found dead next to Lake Taupō last Friday.

They were Trevor Malcolm Wiringi, 50, and Helen Dorothy Smith, 49, from Rotorua.

Despite remaining tight lipped on the causes of death, police say they are not suspicious and have referred them to the coroner.

Police were called to the scene at about 7am on Friday, October 16 after a member of the public had found two bodies near Mere Road, Lake Taupō.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said the news of the deaths have saddened those in the community.