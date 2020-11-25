TODAY |

Police identify slaying victim, reveal disorder incident at property same morning body was found

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named the victim of the alleged homicide in Karori yesterday as they also revealed they attended a reported disorder incident at the property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Investigators confirmed that Rau Tongia was killed after the body was formally identified.

A homicide investigation was launched yesterday morning after Tongia’s body was found at the Percy Dyett Drive property by a family member.

Police also confirmed that they attended a report of a disorder incident at the property at around 1.25am on Sunday morning.

Police are speaking to a number of people but said they still urge anyone who has any information that could assist their investigation to contact them.

Anyone who heard or saw something in the Percy Dyett Drive area at the time is asked to contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A significant police presence will remain in the Karori area over the coming days, as investigators speak to potential witnesses and seek to provide reassurance to local residents.

