Police identify Papatoetoe man fatally shot by officers in standoff last night

The man who was shot by police in Papatoetoe last night and later died in hospital has been named by police.

Tangaru-Noere Turia, 34, was critically injured in the incident around 8.30pm and was transported to Middlemore Hospital, where he later died.

Police had initially responded to reports of a gun being fired through a window of a neighbouring home at an Avis Street address, prompting the police armed offenders squad and Eagle helicopter to be deployed.

Nobody was injured as a result of that shooting.

Later that evening, Turia came out of the house with a shotgun and officers repeatedly asked him to drop the firearm but he failed to do so, authorities said. He was then shot by police three times.

Superintendent Jill Rogers told media earlier today that Turia was known to police on active charges and had been displaying "erratic and aggressive behaviour" before he was fatally shot.

Specialist police negotiators had attempted to engage with him for a matter of hours but had been unsuccessful she said.

Police said in a statement this afternoon they are "working to support Mr Turia's family at this very difficult time".

Residents of the neighbourhood expressed shock today over the events of last night.

"Not in this street, not in this block," Shirley Worthington, who has lived in the area for two decades, told 1 NEWS.

Anna Eade, who lives down the road from the property where the incident unfolded, was similarly shell-shocked by the news.

She was told to stay in her house last night when she attempted to leave early yesterday evening.

"It was pretty scary," she said.

"We heard nothing at all — I didn't know anything was happening until we were told to get back."

She praised the police efforts to get the situation under control but believed officers at the scene could have communicated better with residents.

"I think the police do an amazing job, but it would have been a really good to say, 'You need to stay home and don't come out,'" she said.

A police spokesperson said there was a need to maintain "operational security" while dealing with an "unfolding, high-risk situation".