Police identify dead woman found in West Auckland after releasing photo of distinctive tattoo

A woman who was found dead in West Auckland has been identified after police released a photo of a distinctive tattoo on the woman's body this afternoon.

Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland. Source: NZ Police

The woman was found in Ranui just after 4.30am yesterday, on the corner of Luanda Drive and Swanson Road.

Police were not able to identify the woman and as a result, they released a photo of a large tattoo of red roses and leaves on the woman's right calf.

Police say they are now working to locate and notify her immediate family.

Police believe her death is not suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.



