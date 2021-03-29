TODAY |

Police ID bikie gang member 'China' as Napier homicide victim, seek public's help with clue

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have today named the man killed in a Napier suburb earlier this week.

Peter Lui Source: Supplied

Peter Lui, 63, died after being assaulted by two people on Mersey Street in Pandora on Monday afternoon.

It has also been revealed Lui, who also went by the nickname China, was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang member, according to tributes on the Facebook page representing the Essex-based group.

One person died in the incident on Mersey Street, in Pandora. Source: 1 NEWS

"Condolences to our New Zealand brothers on the passing of China 1%er, ride free in the forever chapter bother....GBNF - RIP," the post read.

Meanwhile, as part of their investigation, police are also seeking a vehicle of interest — a maroon-coloured Holden Commodore.

Police are also seeking a maroon coloured Holden Commodore in relation to the incident. Source: Supplied

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the incident on Monday.

"The vehicle of interest was located by police in Seddon Crescent in Napier early Tuesday morning," a police spokesperson said.

Jarrod Gilbert says authorities should be focusing on those inside the gangs who are misbehaving. Source: Breakfast

"Police understand that the events of Monday have rightfully caused concern and we want to reassure the community that there will be a strong and visible police presence across the city.

"Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation should call 105 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the file number: 210329/1374."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
