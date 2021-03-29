Police ID bikie gang member 'China' as Napier homicide victim, seek public's help with clue

Police have today named the man killed in a Napier suburb earlier this week.

Peter Lui, 63, died after being assaulted by two people on Mersey Street in Pandora on Monday afternoon.

It has also been revealed Lui, who also went by the nickname China, was an Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang member, according to tributes on the Facebook page representing the Essex-based group.

"Condolences to our New Zealand brothers on the passing of China 1%er, ride free in the forever chapter bother....GBNF - RIP," the post read.

Meanwhile, as part of their investigation, police are also seeking a vehicle of interest — a maroon-coloured Holden Commodore.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the incident on Monday.

"The vehicle of interest was located by police in Seddon Crescent in Napier early Tuesday morning," a police spokesperson said.

"Police understand that the events of Monday have rightfully caused concern and we want to reassure the community that there will be a strong and visible police presence across the city.