Police hunting for outstanding gym contact of Auckland Covid-19 case

Police are now hunting down a contact of a recent Covid-19 case, who hasn't been in touch with officials.

Hunters Plaza, Papatoetoe is a location of interest after Covid-19 affected Case M visited there on February 28. Source: Getty

One of the positive cases from the February cluster had been to City Fitness Gym at Hunters Plaza, in Auckland, twice while potentially infectious and awaiting a Covid-19 test result.

They had been at the gm on February 20 between 11.15am and 1.45pm, as well as February 26 between 3.25pm and 4.30pm.

Last week a section 70 notice was issued for anyone who'd been at the gym at the same times, legally requiring them to isolate at home and undergo Covid-19 testing.

All but one have complied and tested negative for the virus.

Now police are involved in the search for the missing gym-goer, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

"Nearly 6000 contacts were required to be tested and isolate during the February outbreak," it said in today's update. 

"We do wish to thank all members of the community who did the right thing in order to keep the community safe."

Section 70 of the Health Act gives special powers to the medical officer of health, including requiring people to isolate and quarantine.

Police have been contacted by 1 NEWS for additional content.

