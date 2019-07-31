Police hunting man who robbed Lyttelton social club armed with pistol

Police are hunting a man who allegedly robbed a Lyttelton social club armed with a pistol this morning.

Police say the aggravated robbery occurred on Dublin Street, Lyttelton, Christchurch, around 9.30am.

The man allegedly entered the Lyttelton Club, presented a pistol and demanded money, then fled on foot with cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The offender (pictured above) was wearing a black balaclava, black hoodie, black gloves, dark jeans and black sneakers.