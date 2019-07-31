Police hunting man who robbed Lyttelton social club armed with pistol

Police are hunting a man who allegedly robbed a Lyttelton social club armed with a pistol this morning.
Police say the aggravated robbery occurred on Dublin Street, Lyttelton, Christchurch, around 9.30am.
The man allegedly entered the Lyttelton Club, presented a pistol and demanded money, then fled on foot with cash.
No one was injured in the incident.
The offender (pictured above) was wearing a black balaclava, black hoodie, black gloves, dark jeans and black sneakers.
Police urge anyone who has information that may assist the investigation to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.