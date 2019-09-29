Police hunting gunman after police car stolen at gunpoint and crashed in Ohakune

A man pointed a firearm at two police officers before stealing a patrol car in Ohakune last night, with police now urgently trying to find and arrest him.

Police officers stopped a vehicle on Wye Street, Ohakune, about 10.20pm, Inspector Nigel Allan said, to carry out a breath screening test.

As police spoke to the driver, a male passenger who was partially concealed in the rear seat of the vehicle pointed a firearm at the officers.



While the officers were held at gunpoint, the passenger, along with a female passenger, got into the patrol car and drove away.

The police involved jumped into the offenders' own car and followed them, and the stolen car crashed into a gate post a short time later. The occupants then fled on foot.



Nothing was taken from the patrol car while in the possession of the suspects and it sustained minor damage in the incident.



Neither of the two passengers have been located.

Police said they believe the man who presented the gun is Tama Michael Rawhiti, 33, of Marton.

Rawhiti is a known gang associate who has been the subject of police investigations before.

Police say he has links in Marton, Whanganui and Hawera and he is believed to be travelling extensively across the North Island.

He is believed to have at least one gun, and police are warning members of the public not to approach him.

Police have not released any informaiton on the female involved.



Police will continue with their inquiries throughout the day, and the public will notice an increased police presence in the area in the coming hours.