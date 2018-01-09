Police hunting four alleged offenders after aggravated robbery in Hamilton

Police are looking for four people allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery in Hamilton last night.

Police are looking for this person and three others. Source: Supplied

Four people entered the Challenge Service Station on Naylor Road at 9.50pm, with one said to have been armed with a knife.

Police said cigarettes and cash were taken and an employee was allegedly assaulted.

They were left with a minor injury.

The four left in a silver car which was found on Morrinsville Rd later that evening.

They were wearing hooded sweatshirts.