Police hunting four alleged offenders after aggravated robbery in Hamilton

Police are looking for four people allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery in Hamilton last night.
Four people entered the Challenge Service Station on Naylor Road at 9.50pm, with one said to have been armed with a knife.
Police said cigarettes and cash were taken and an employee was allegedly assaulted.
They were left with a minor injury.
The four left in a silver car which was found on Morrinsville Rd later that evening.
They were wearing hooded sweatshirts.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh on 07 858 6200 or anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
