Police hunting for 'dangerous' Auckland man with distinctive neck tattoo

People are warned not to approach a "dangerous" man who's been "actively avoiding police" in Auckland.

George Whichman. Source: Supplied

George Whichman, 30, has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated robbery, and police say he has links to the wider Auckland area.

He's 181cm and of a solid build, with a distinctive shark tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police warn he's considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Whichman is urged to call 111 immediately.

Information that could help can also be provided to the Auckland crime squad on (09) 302 6557, or directly via private message on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page.