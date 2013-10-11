 

Police hunt for woman who threatened male at knife-point in Waikato

Police are searching for a woman in her 20s who threatened a male at knifepoint in Huntly, Waikato last night.

Police (file picture).

Police generic

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the woman arrived at the address, threatened the male and took off in a car, southbound on State Highway 1 just before 10pm.

Several people are believed to have been with the female.

Police are looking for a white Toyota Altezza and a blue Subaru Grandwagon.

Police could not confirm if the male was held at knifepoint, or if the woman was known to police. 

