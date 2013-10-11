Police hunt for woman who threatened male at knife-point in Waikato

Source:
Police are searching for a woman in her 20s who threatened a male at knifepoint in Huntly, Waikato last night.
Police say the woman arrived at the address, threatened the male and took off in a car, southbound on State Highway 1 just before 10pm.
Several people are believed to have been with the female.
Police are looking for a white Toyota Altezza and a blue Subaru Grandwagon.
Police could not confirm if the male was held at knifepoint, or if the woman was known to police.
