Police on hunt for violent Christmas Eve robber

A robber has used the festive period to punch a shop manager and steal cash in Wellington.

Police looking for this man, after robbery at shop on Mungavin Ave, Porirua.

Source: NZ Police

Police say the man entered the store on Mungavin Avenue in Porirua at about 2pm on Christmas Eve and knocked the manager to the ground.

The manager suffered moderate injuries to his face, while the man made off with stolen cash, police say.

Police are appealing for help to find him and say he was wearing a red t-shirt, black jeans with a red bandana tucked into the waistline and has tattoos on his arms and curly hair.

