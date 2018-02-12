Police hunt robber who put Whakatane petrol station attendant through a second hold-up in months

A forecourt attendant at a Whakatane petrol station has been left shaken by the second robbery he has experienced in recent months.

The man wanted for the robbery of the Gull Service Station in Whakatane. Source: Supplied

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police are hunting a man who held up the Gull Service Station on the corner of Domain Road and King Street in Whakatane at about 12.40am today, while disguised and armed with a weapon.

The man threatened the forecourt attendant and robbed the service station of a yet to be determined amount of cash, police say.

The man then fled the scene south down King Street and then onto Victoria Avenue.

The forecourt attendant was shaken but not injured as a result of the robbery, the second of which he has experienced in recent months, says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen.

The back of the man wanted for the robbery. Source: Supplied

The man has not been identified as yet and police would like to hear from any residents in the area around the service station who may have seen something (Whakatane Police Ph 07 308 5255).