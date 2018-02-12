 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police hunt robber who put Whakatane petrol station attendant through a second hold-up in months

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A forecourt attendant at a Whakatane petrol station has been left shaken by the second robbery he has experienced in recent months.

The man wanted for the robbery of the Gull Service Station in Whakatane.

Source: Supplied

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police are hunting a man who held up the Gull Service Station on the corner of Domain Road and King Street in Whakatane at about 12.40am today, while disguised and armed with a weapon.

The man threatened the forecourt attendant and robbed the service station of a yet to be determined amount of cash, police say. 

The man then fled the scene south down King Street and then onto Victoria Avenue. 

The forecourt attendant was shaken but not injured as a result of the robbery, the second of which he has experienced in recent months, says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen. 

The back of the man wanted for the robbery.

Source: Supplied

The man has not been identified as yet and police would like to hear from any residents in the area around the service station who may have seen something (Whakatane Police Ph 07 308 5255).


Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

00:13
2
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

3

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

01:55
4
Four young people died and a man is in hospital after the crash near Hamilton Airport.

Hamilton 'street racers' hit 150km/h before fish-tailing out-of-control in horror smash that killed four, court told


5
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


Jacinda Ardern says this highest level of inquiry reflects the seriousness that is required.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern discusses issues of the day after government's Cabinet meeting

The Prime Minister is giving her Monday debrief to media as the parliamentary week kicks off.

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

Aucklanders awoke to 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions no different to a tropical climate.

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 