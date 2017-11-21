Police on the hunt for man who sexual assaulted Auckland woman

A man is wanted over a sexual assault in Auckland on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information from the public following an indecent assault on Sunday the 25th of February around 8pm in Auckland suburb, Mount Albert.

A woman was locking her car on Springleigh Avenue when she was grabbed from behind.

Police say the man, who smelt strongly of alcohol, then sexually assaulted her and the headed west.

The wanted man is described as of adult age, average build and 5'8' in height and was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.